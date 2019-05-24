Report: Matt Kemp Signs Minor League Contract with Mets After Release from Reds

Report: Matt Kemp Signs Minor League Contract with Mets After Release from RedsMay 24, 2019
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
The New York Mets reportedly signed outfielder Matt Kemp to a minor league contract Friday.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update after Kemp was released by the Cincinnati Reds in early May.
