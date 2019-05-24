Report: Matt Kemp Signs Minor League Contract with Mets After Release from Reds

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Mets reportedly signed outfielder Matt Kemp to a minor league contract Friday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update after Kemp was released by the Cincinnati Reds in early May.

