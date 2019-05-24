Report: Matt Kemp Signs Minor League Contract with Mets After Release from Reds

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

CINCINNATI, OH - APRIL 10: Matt Kemp #27 of the Cincinnati Reds is seen at bat during the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on April10, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The New York Mets reportedly signed outfielder Matt Kemp to a minor league contract Friday.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update after Kemp was released by the Cincinnati Reds in early May.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

