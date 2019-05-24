Warriors' Kevin Durant Defends Social Media Use After Feud with Chris Broussard

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Kevin Durant spoke to reporters on Friday about his social media usage and why he responds to fans or certain media members, like his recent back-and-forth with Fox Sports' Chris Broussard.

"I'm a human being with a social media account," Durant said. "I could see if I ventured off into, like, politics or, like, culinary arts or music and give you my input. But I'm sticking to something that I know."

"But I'm actually talking about stuff that I know," he added. "... I'm qualified to talk about basketball. So when I respond to something, especially if it's about me personally, of course I'm gonna tell you if you're wrong about it."

Durant's latest social media scuffle came with Broussard, who questioned this week if the Warriors reaching the NBA Finals while Durant was hurt—and potentially winning the title without him—would diminish his own legacy:

Unsurprisingly, Durant didn't agree with that take:

And then things got a bit...weird.

Broussard claimed he and Durant had a "love-hate relationship" and had lengthy conversations in the past. Durant, however, denied that Broussard even had his number:

Broussard doubled down on having a relationship with Durant:

And here we are, talking about social media and Durant again.

But from a basketball perspective, the idea that the Warriors winning a title while Durant is hurt would somehow diminish his own accomplishments—or the meaningfulness of his rings—is questionable.

Durant was the Finals MVP the past two years in a row. He was the best player in the NBA this postseason before going down to an injury. The fact that the Warriors are so ridiculously talented that they might be able to win without Durant is a testament to how good Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are, not some indictment on Durant.

In the long run, does LeBron James joining the Miami Heat with fellow superstars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh—or orchestrating the formation of a superteam with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love upon his return to Cleveland—diminish his three titles? Why does Curry get credit for having a superteam drafted around him, but Durant gets flamed for deciding to sign with one in the pursuit of rings?

Durant often loses superstar cachet with fans and media members because the Warriors might just be the greatest team ever assembled, and somehow that makes him less responsible for their success, or so that particular opinion holds. Maybe that's true, maybe it isn't. But it's also hard to blame Durant for sometimes clapping back when the narrative of his legacy remains such a focal point—and he remains such a punching bag—for so many people.