Grizzlies HC Rumors: Bucks Assistant Taylor Jenkins Interviews for Vacancy

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly interviewed Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Taylor Jenkins to fill their head coaching vacancy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN passed along the update Friday. The Grizz are looking to replace J.B. Bickerstaff, who was fired last month after the team finished the regular season with a 33-49 record.

Jenkins joined the Bucks' staff last June after spending the previous five years as an assistant with the Atlanta Hawks. He followed head coach Mike Budenholzer from Atlanta to Milwaukee.

He became a viral sensation during the Bucks' first-round playoff series against the Detroit Pistons when he jumped out of his seat to stop nobody in particular from rushing on the court:

Jenkins, who started his NBA career as an intern for the San Antonio Spurs in 2007, took his first coaching position as an assistant with the then-Austin Toros, the Spurs' G League affiliate, in 2008. He was promoted to head coach in 2012.

If hired, the Grizzlies would become his first head coaching job at the NBA level.

Memphis' other reported candidates include Jarron Collins, Adrian Griffin, Sarunas Jasikevicius, Alex Jensen, Igor Kokoskov and Nate Tibbetts.

The team has provided no timetable for a final decision.