Wizards GM Rumors: Warriors' Larry Harris, Blazers' Neil Oshey Among Targets

May 24, 2019

New Portland Trail Blazers general manager Neil Olshey speaks after he was introduced in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, June 5, 2012. After a yearlong search for a permanent general manager, the Blazers announced Monday that they had hired Olshey--less than an hour after the Los Angeles Clippers announced that they were parting ways with him. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Don Ryan/Associated Press

The Washington Wizards have added two new names to their list of general manager candidates. 

Per Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington, Portland Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey and Golden State Warriors assistant general manager Larry Harris are among Washington's targets.

Tim Connelly previously interviewed for the Wizards' vacancy before deciding to remain with the Denver Nuggets as president of basketball operations. 

Harris has been with the Warriors since the 2008-09 season when he was an assistant under former head coach Don Nelson. He was named assistant general manager in 2016. 

Olshey's executive career dates back to 2003-04 when he was hired as director of player personnel for the Los Angeles Clippers. The Blazers have made the postseason six times in seven seasons since hiring Olshey in June 2012. 

Washington is seeking someone to take over its front office after Ernie Grunfeld was fired in April. The team went 32-50 this season, its worst record since 2012-13. 

