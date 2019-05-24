Richard Jefferson Reveals Cavs Partied Hard Night Before 2016 Win over Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, and Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson entertain themselves by flipping a water bottle trying to get it to land on it's flat bottom during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016. The Cavaliers defeated the Knicks 126-94, and most starters left the game for the bench at the end of the fourth quarter. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Back on Dec. 7, 2016, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers made headlines for participating in the water bottle challenge during a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

As it turns out, the then-defending champs never took that game seriously...and still won by 32 points.

On Thursday, a fan called the Cavs' in-game bottle-flipping "one of most disrespectful moments" in NBA history. Former Cavalier Richard Jefferson saw that tweet and decided to let it be known that he and his teammates were never worried about the Knicks:

Even after a night of partying, Cleveland cruised to a 126-94 victory.

James said after the game that he just trying to "have fun" by participating in the shenanigans. Then-Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving noted he was looking to join the "social media craze," saying, "if you land it, you are just like a legend."

Whether they landed any or not, the Cavs will forever be remembered for their antics.

