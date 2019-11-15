Alshon Jeffery Won't Play for Eagles vs. Patriots Because of Ankle Injury

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 11 game against the New England Patriots because of an ankle injury.

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported the update Friday.

Staying on the field has been an issue at times for Jeffery during his career. He played nine games in 2015 with a variety of injuries, was suspended for four games in 2016 and missed three games last year. He also missed time earlier this season because of a calf injury.

While the South Carolina product has been unable to replicate his statistical impact from when he was on the Chicago Bears and topped 1,100 receiving yards in 2013 and 2014, he helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in the 2017 season and is still one of their go-to options.

He finished the 2018 campaign with 65 catches for 843 yards and six touchdowns and has the size at 6'3" to serve as a viable red-zone target.

He has 34 receptions for 353 yards and three scores in eight appearances this year.

Fortunately for the Eagles, they have other pass-catching options to keep the aerial attack afloat while Jeffery is sidelined.

Look for Nelson Agholor, Jordan Matthews, Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to see more targets, while tight end Zach Ertz remains a matchup problem downfield as one of the best players at his position in the league.