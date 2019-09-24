Eagles 'Fully' Expect Alshon Jeffery to Return from Calf Injury vs. Packers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Alshon Jeffery #17 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after catching a third quarter touchdown pass against the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field on September 08, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles should be getting a boost ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Green Bay Packers, with head coach Doug Pederson telling reporters Tuesday he expects wideout Alshon Jeffery to be available to play.

"I fully expect and anticipate Alshon, you know, to [be available]," Pederson said, per Tim McManus of ESPN. "He was limited yesterday and hopefully he can go full today and be ready to go."

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

