Eagles 'Fully' Expect Alshon Jeffery to Return from Calf Injury vs. Packers

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles should be getting a boost ahead of Thursday night's clash against the Green Bay Packers, with head coach Doug Pederson telling reporters Tuesday he expects wideout Alshon Jeffery to be available to play.

"I fully expect and anticipate Alshon, you know, to [be available]," Pederson said, per Tim McManus of ESPN. "He was limited yesterday and hopefully he can go full today and be ready to go."

