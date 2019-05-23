Rockets Rumors: Chris Paul Met with Mike D'Antoni About Concerns on Offense

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul reportedly met with head coach Mike D'Antoni on multiple occasions throughout the 2018-19 NBA season for "spirited discussions" about the team's offense.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Paul pushed for "more movement" similar to the free-flowing style D'Antoni featured during his time coaching the Phoenix Suns.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

