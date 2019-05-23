Rockets Rumors: Chris Paul Met with Mike D'Antoni About Concerns on Offense

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni, left, talks with guard Chris Paul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul reportedly met with head coach Mike D'Antoni on multiple occasions throughout the 2018-19 NBA season for "spirited discussions" about the team's offense.

On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Paul pushed for "more movement" similar to the free-flowing style D'Antoni featured during his time coaching the Phoenix Suns.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

