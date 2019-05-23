Jurgen Klopp Talks Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino Fitness Ahead of UCL Final

TF-Images/Getty Images

Naby Keita looks set to miss out on the UEFA Champions League final, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he is hopeful Roberto Firmino will be available.

Both players last played on May 1, when Liverpool lost 3-0 to Barcelona in the first leg of the semi-final, with Keita and Firmino suffering muscle injuries.

Per James Carroll for Liverpool's official website, Klopp said: "Naby is, I would say, a bit ahead of schedule, but that doesn't mean anything for the final. He is now doing straight runs and all of that stuff. He feels comfortable with 50 per cent intensity and these things—but there is still a way to go."

Keita was initially ruled out of the Champions League final on June 1, as he faced an expected eight weeks of recovery time.

Football writer Joel Rabinowitz felt the Guinean had been in good form prior to his injury:

The issue would also make him a doubt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which begins on June 21.

Klopp said he wants Keita to be able to play for his country in the tournament and that Liverpool would work with Guinea's medical staff.

"If he is not 100 per cent fit, he cannot play," he added. "That's how it is. It is not important whether you play for your country or your club. That's what we try to make sure. It looks good, very positive and we will see if there is a chance."

As for Firmino, he has been back training during a trip to Marbella in Spain ahead of the final, in which the Reds will take on Tottenham Hotspur.

Klopp said on Wednesday:

"Bobby looks really good, [and] he is now part of training. It was not too long out, but of course we are still careful and want to make sure nothing happens.

"We have a few days still and want to use them, that's why he is in, out, in, out. Yesterday, he was only playing as a 'joker' [in the small-sided games], but it is good for him, the first step to play football again.

"Today he was in around about 70 per cent of the session. Tomorrow he will probably be in completely, we will see, then hopefully it will be fine."

Firmino has scored 16 times for the Reds this season.

Last season, he offered up 27 goals and 17 assists.

Nevertheless, he remains an important part of their front three, as Anfield Index's Alex Mansfield noted:

The long gap between the end of the Premier League season on May 12 and the Champions League final could prove useful to the Reds in terms of getting Firmino fit to feature.

If he can't play, they will likely need to turn to Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri. The former bagged a brace against Barcelona to help Liverpool reach the final, while the latter shares some of Firmino's creativity.

Firmino would be the stronger option, but Klopp has enough alternatives that his absence would not be disastrous.