Video: Mets' Rajai Davis Hits 3-Run HR in 1st AB After Wild Call-Up Journey

Rajai Davis wasted little time in making his presence felt on the New York Mets.

The 38-year-old outfielder was called up on Wednesday as Brandon Nimmo was placed on the injured list with a stiff neck. Hours later, the veteran would be putting the finishing touches on a 6-1 victory over the Washington Nationals.

With two on and two out in the bottom of the eighth, Davis was inserted into the game as a pinch hitter against Nationals left-hander Sean Doolittle. That set the stage for an unbelievable moment:

That not only capped off a six-run eighth, but it was the finish to a wild day for Davis.

According to Newsday's Tim Healey, Davis was not informed of his call-up until approximately 5 p.m. ET...when he was taking batting practice with Triple-A Syracuse, which was preparing for a game in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Davis grabbed an Uber for the two-hour drive to Queens, New York, and per Healey, did not arrive at Citi Field until the third inning.

Davis—who is now on his eighth MLB team—entered the game with just 61 home runs in his 13-year career, averaging one every 75.1 plate appearances. He had just one round-tripper in 101 games with the Cleveland Indians last year.

Oddly enough, he matched that total in his first plate appearance of 2019.