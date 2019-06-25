Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton to Undergo MRI After Suffering Knee Injury

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Giancarlo Stanton is dealing with another injury in what has been a frustrating 2019 season for the New York Yankees star.

The team announced he left Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays with a right knee contusion. He is set to undergo an MRI later in the night to evaluate the extent of the injury.

One day after he hit his first home run of the season, the slugger singled in his only at-bat before he was removed from the game.

After appearing in New York's first three games this season, Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained left biceps. He wound up missing nearly three months after injuring his shoulder in April and experiencing tightness in his left calf on May 22.

Thus far, the Yankees have managed to weather the storm of injuries to key contributors. Stanton, Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge, Clint Frazier, Miguel Andujar, Luis Severino and Dellin Betances have all spent time on the injured list.

Despite that list of names, New York leads the American League East with a 50-28 record. Depth has been critical for the Yankees in their quest to win a division title for the first time since 2012.

With Stanton back on the bench due to another injury, Brett Gardner took his spot in the lineup and should find no shortage of playing time. Clint Frazier could also be recalled to fill the roster if another trip to the IL is necessary.

Scoring runs won't be a problem for the Yankees, even without the 2017 National League MVP showing off his prodigious power.