Kendrick Perkins: Don't Be Surprised If Kevin Durant Picks Clippers over Knicks

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers should be viewed as a legitimate suitor for Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant this summer, according to one of his former teammates.

In appearance on FS1's Fair Game With Kristine Leahy, former Oklahoma City Thunder center Kendrick Perkins made it clear that the Clippers have a shot at Durant because he "likes" both the organization and head coach Doc Rivers:

"Everybody keeps screaming New York," Perkins told host Kristine Leahy. "Do not be surprised if KD sign and go play for Doc. ... He likes the organization. He likes Doc Rivers. He love Doc Rivers. But me and KD don't talk about it. He just happened to throw that out there."

Perkins and Durant were teammates in OKC from 2011 to 2015.

Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the Clippers "have emerged as an equally dangerous threat to the Knicks."

The 30-year-old Durant is in his third season with Golden State, earning NBA Finals MVP in each of his first two years with the club. As the Warriors have advanced to their fifth consecutive Finals, he missed the final game of the second round and the entire Western Conference Finals due to a calf strain.

His status for the 2019 NBA Finals remains unclear.

While Golden State has chased a three-peat, Durant's impending free agency has been a major storyline throughout the season. In fact, it was reportedly a factor in a November confrontation between Durant and Draymond Green.

Durant, though, has refused to fuel any rumors regarding his future. In February, he vented his frustration on the subject to reporters:

Durant's manager Rich Kleiman recently revealed that the 2013-14 NBA MVP is "100 percent undecided" on what he will do during the summer:

Perkins did not guarantee that Durant would sign with the Clippers, but given his relationship with the Warriors star, it's a noteworthy take. Last month, Perkins said on ESPN's The Jump that he and Durant are "real close friends," though he made it clear the two don't talk about basketball-related subjects.



For now, though, Durant's focus will be on getting healthy in hopes of trying to help his teammates win a third consecutive championship.