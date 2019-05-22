Mets Trade Keon Broxton to Orioles for $500K in International Bonus Pool Money

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Five days after being designated for assignment, Keon Broxton has been traded by the New York Mets to the Baltimore Orioles.

The Mets announced Wednesday they received $500,000 in international bonus pool money in exchange for Broxton.

After being a part-time player with the Milwaukee Brewers last season, Broxton was acquired by the Mets in January to give them outfield depth.

Broxton has appeared in 34 games this season and played all three outfield positions before the Mets designated him for assignment on May 17. The 29-year-old is hitting .143/.208/.163 with one extra-base hit in 49 at-bats.

Per Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News, Broxton expressed his frustration over not receiving consistent playing time before New York decided to part ways with him.

Going to the Orioles should lead to more playing time for Broxton. They are in the early stages of a long-term rebuild and own the worst record in the American League (15-33), so they can afford to give playing time to a struggling veteran hoping to turn his season around without panicking over wins and losses.