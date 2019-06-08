England vs. Scotland: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

England and Scotland will renew their rivalry in their opening match of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Sunday.

The Lionesses are among the favourites for the title, and Bet365 (h/t Oddschecker) has handed them 2-9 odds to win this match. Scotland come in at 12-1, while a draw sports odds of 19-4.

Kick-off will be at 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET, with TV coverage available via BBC One (UK) and FOX (U.S.).

England enter the tournament as the third-ranked team in the world, trailing only defending champions United States and European powerhouse Germany. The Scots are ranked 20th, behind Japan (7th) but well ahead of Argentina (37th), the other teams in Group D.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

On paper, England and Japan are the clear favourites for the two top spots. The Three Lions announced their arrival on the big stage with a third-placed finish four years ago, and made it to the Euro 2017 semi-finals, before losing to the hosts and eventual champions Netherlands.

Japan were champions in 2011 and runners-up in 2015. While they tend to play inconsistent football in between major tournaments, they always seem to rise to the occasion on the biggest stage.

Scotland will play in their first ever World Cup, but they have plenty of reasons to believe they can make it out of the group stages. The side dominated their qualifying group, winning seven of eight matches, and have put together several promising performances with their youth sides the last few years.

Rising stars like Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert ply their trade for top clubs in England, playing for Manchester City and Chelsea, respectively. The 23-year-old Weir in particular will be one to keep an eye on:

England have the edge in overall squad talent, however, with several Manchester City and Arsenal stars and two members of Lyon's dominant squad, Lucy Bronze and Nikita Parris.

Arsenal and City were the two top teams in the Women's Super League this year, while Lyon have dominated women's football for years, winning their fourth straight Champions League with a 4-1 battering of Barcelona in May:

England were unbeaten in the SheBelieves Cup, with wins against Brazil and Japan and a draw against the United States. That was good enough to win the tournament, the Lionesses' first ever win.

Prediction: England hold off Scotland, win 2-0