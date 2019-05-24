NBA Power Rankings: Where Every Team Sits If We Only Look at Their Best Player

6 of 6

5. New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis, 5.3

This ranking stands as proof that the metrics we used don't dock points for trade requests.

Davis is the first player in these rankings to finish among the top 10 in each of the three catch-alls. He was seventh in RPM, fourth in BPM and fifth in PIPM. But it's not like we needed those figures to validate his worth. Big men who can score from anywhere on the floor, clean the glass and deter action in the lane on defense have a way of passing the eye test, which Davis does whenever he's on the floor.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin is confident he can make a good case to Davis that sticking around is his best move. That's at least debatable now that Zion Williamson appears ticketed for New Orleans with the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft. What's beyond question is that AD is worth trying to persuade.

4. Oklahoma City Thunder: Paul George, 5.3

Before shoulder injuries (which eventually required offseason surgery) sent his outside shooting into a deep freeze, George was a deserved presence on the MVP short list.

Though not quite the singular offensive engine you'd want in a top option, George's ability to run the pick-and-roll, shoot over smaller defenders and shut down opponents on the perimeter makes him one of the most complete players in the league.

Geroge led the league with 170 total steals and met or beat his career highs in points (28.0), rebounds (8.2) and assists (4.1) per game—all while hitting 38.6 percent of his threes and getting to the line seven times per night.

He's the first player on our list with a No. 1 rank in any of the three input stats, as he finished above everyone else in RPM.

3. Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, 4.7

Curry's unanimous MVP season spoiled everything, immunizing us to his ongoing greatness. His 2018-19 average of 27.3 points came with a 64.1 true shooting percentage, and both those figures topped what he did when he won his first (non-unanimous) MVP in 2014-15. In fact, his true shooting percentage of 67.5 percent in 2017-18 was higher than the one he managed in that breathtaking 2015-16 blitz (66.9).

RPM slotted Curry third, while PIPM had him at No. 2. Only a ninth-place finish in BPM kept him from climbing into the top two overall.

If anything, Curry's postseason performance with Kevin Durant (11.7) out proves he's capable of more production than he put up during the regular season. It's fair to ask whether Curry, now 31, could sustain his playoff level over a full campaign. But there's little doubt he's been sacrificing his own numbers in the interest of team harmony.

When you can finish third in these rankings while holding back, it's a good sign you can play a little bit.

2. Houston Rockets: James Harden, 3.3

At the risk of spoiling the overall winner, let's just agree it's reassuring to see the top two MVP candidates occupying the first and second positions in our rankings.

Harden, who led the league in scoring for the second consecutive year and posted a per-game average of 36.1 points not seen since Michael Jordan put up 37.1 in 1986-87, realigned our understanding of just how much offense one player could generate in the modern game.

He and Russell Westbrook are the only qualified players ever to post usage percentages above 40 percent, and Harden shouldered that ridiculous load without sacrificing efficiency. While Russ' 2016-17 season included a 55.4 true shooting percentage, Harden was all the way up at 61.6 percent this year.

And yet, all that historic excellence and paradigm-shifting offensive potency wasn't enough to earn Harden the top spot.

1. Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, 2.3

Fourth in RPM, second in BPM and first in PIPM, Antetokounmpo is our overall winner for the 2018-19 season.

He earned the distinction with unstoppable downhill drives, relentless transition attacks and the alarming ability to blow past guards before physically overpowering big men at the rim. An unparalleled combination of speed, agility, length and strength produced the first season with averages of at least 27 points, 12 rebounds and five assists since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hit those marks in 1975-76.

If you filter for efficiency, Antetokounmpo's 64.4 true shooting percentage is easily the best of any 27/12/5 season on record.

Add to that a level of defensive versatility matched by few players we've ever seen, which rightly earned Antetokoumpo a spot as a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year and a berth on the All-Defensive first team, and it's hard to argue the numbers that produced this ranking missed anything.

