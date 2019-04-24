Damian Lillard Buzzer-Beater Gives Blazers Game 5 Win vs. Paul George, Thunder

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 24, 2019

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 23: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers shoots the three-point shot to win the game against Paul George #13 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Five of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs on April 23, 2019 at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)
Sam Forencich/Getty Images

Damian Lillard dropped a game-winning, buzzer-beating 37-foot three-pointer to cap off a 50-point effort as the No. 3 seed Portland Trail Blazers beat the No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder 118-115 in Game 5 of their NBA Western Conference first-round playoff series Tuesday.

With the win, the Trail Blazers took the seven-game series 4-1.

Lillard, who scored 34 points in the first half alone, went 17-of-33 from the field and 10-of-18 from deep. He also added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Blazers trailed 107-92 with 7:12 left in the fourth quarter, but Portland went on a 26-8 run to end the game.

With Portland down 115-113, Lillard hit a two-pointer with 32.8 seconds left to tie the game. After a Russell Westbrook miss, Lillard got the ball from Al-Farouq Aminu, wound the clock down and hit his second career game-winning, buzzer-beating shot to end a playoff series. The first occurred against the Houston Rockets in 2014, with Lillard leading the Blazers to a first-round win.

Moe Harkless and CJ McCollum each scored 17 for the Blazers. Paul George led the Thunder with 36 points, and Westbrook added a 29-point, 14-assist, 11-rebound triple-double.

          

What's Next?

Portland will play the winner of the Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs series. Denver currently leads 3-2.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

