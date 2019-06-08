Brazil vs. Jamaica: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Brazil will kick off their 2019 World Cup on Sunday, when they face Jamaica in a Group C contest in Grenoble.

The battle for the top two spots in Group C is expected to be a close one, as Brazil have steadily regressed in recent years and currently sit in 10th place in the FIFA rankings. Italy are on the rise, and will like their chances of upsetting the South American side. Australia are the team to beat in the group, and Jamaica are making their World Cup debut.

Bet365 (h/t OddsChecker) has named Brazil the clear 1-12 favourites in this match, while Jamaica carry odds of 18-1. A draw comes in at 10-1. Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. BST/9:30 a.m. ET, with coverage available through BBC Red Button (for UK viewers) and FS1 (For U.S. viewers).

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Brazilian women's football has been on a steady decline the last few years, and after a disastrous run of results to start the year, confidence in the team's chances at the World Cup is at an all-time low.

The Selecao lost all of their matches at the SheBelieves Cup, before suffering even more devastating defeats against Spain and Scotland in friendlies.

While they managed fourth place at the 2016 Olympics, their recent record in World Cups hasn't been great. Four years ago, Brazil bowed out in the Round of 16, their worst result since 1995. They won all of their matches in Group E, but fell to Australia in their first knockout-stage contest.

For far too long, the side has been overly reliant on star forward Marta, one of the greatest players the women's game has ever seen:

At the age of 33, Marta is still an effective forward, but her scoring has taken a hit since she moved to Orlando Pride in 2017. She can still be a great focal point in a solid team, but should no longer be expected to carry a side by herself.

Barcelona forward Andressa Alves is another talented forward to keep an eye on.

Jamaica took third place in the 2018 CONCACAF Women's Championship, their best ever result in the tournament. That was good enough for a ticket to the World Cup, and the Reggae Girlz have impressed at times in preparation for the tournament, with key wins over Chile and Panama.

Khadija Shaw led the team in scoring during qualifying, and after a standout collegiate career with the Tennessee Volunteers, she's a strong candidate to become the World Cup's breakout player.

Prediction: Brazil's experience wins out in a 3-1 victory.