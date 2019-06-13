EPL Schedule 2019-20: Official List of Fixtures for New Premier League Season

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

Defending champions Manchester City will open their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against West Ham United on August 10.

The Sky Blues are bidding to win their third title in a row, a feat twice achieved by Manchester United in the Premier League era.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will face Chelsea in the pick of the opening-day fixtures, while Liverpool will play Norwich City at Anfield in the first match of the season.

Arsenal will hope to get off to a winning start against Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur begin their season at home to newly promoted Aston Villa.

Here's the schedule for the opening weekend of 2019-20 campaign, while the full list can be found here:

City in Pursuit of Premier League Hat-Trick

Man City won the title last season for the second campaign running. Their league success was part of a sensational domestic treble that saw them win the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.

They picked up 98 points last season and 100 the campaign before, so it could take a monumental effort to get over the line ahead of them by next May.

Liverpool came extremely close, though:

The Reds, who won the UEFA Champions League last season, will most likely be their closest challengers once again.

They have re-established themselves as one of Europe's elite under manager Jurgen Klopp, and they'll be hoping a similar effort to last season earns them the trophy this time around as they bid to win their first league title since 1990.

The remaining sides in last season's top six will hope to be much closer to City and Liverpool. Third-placed Chelsea were 25 points behind the Reds, while sixth-placed United were 31 back.

Spurs' project under Mauricio Pochettino hit its highest point last season when they reached the Champions League final, so they'll be aiming to put in more of a challenge domestically in what will be their first full campaign in their new stadium.

Likewise, Chelsea capped Maurizio Sarri's first season with victory in the UEFA Europa League, but Eden Hazard has joined Real Madrid, Sarri has been heavily linked with the vacancy at Juventus and the club also face the prospect of a transfer ban this summer.

As for United, they have achieved 70 or more points in just two of the last six seasons, so that will be their ambition at a minimum, along with a return to the top four.

Meanwhile, of the promoted sides, Sheffield United have the least difficult opening game as they travel to Bournemouth, compared with Norwich and Villa's respective trips to Liverpool and Tottenham.

The Blades were last in the top flight in 2007, and they spent six years in League One before returning to the Premier League via automatic promotion from the Championship.

Premier League founding-members Villa are back after their relegation in 2016, the first time they had dropped out of the top flight since 1987.