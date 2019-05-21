Warriors Owner Joe Lacob 'Confident' About Keeping Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Hamptons Five is not on the market.

One day after the Golden State Warriors clinched their fifth NBA Finals appearance in a row, The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reported owner Joe Lacob is "confident" about retaining both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson despite their upcoming free agency:

"So I checked with owner Joe Lacob via text on Tuesday afternoon, pointing out that he's been quite clear about paying what it takes to keep this team together and asking if anything has changed or if his stance is even stronger after the Warriors' Western Conference triumph.

"'The season is still ongoing,' Lacob responded. 'We are not finished. I have no new ideas or data for you. We love Klay and KD and intend to attempt to re-sign them. Period. I am confident about BOTH of them. But it is their choice to do what is best for them. They have earned that right. Our goal is to keep our team together. We are pretty good.'"

The Warriors swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals without Durant, who is still recovering from a right calf strain suffered in Game 5 of Golden State's semifinals series against the Houston Rockets.

Thompson, meanwhile, has been a mainstay during these playoffs, as he has been since the Warriors drafted him No. 11 overall in 2011.

While appearing on ESPN's The Stephen A. Smith Show, Klay's father, Mychal Thompson, said, "If you are happy with where you are at, if you are comfortable and this is where you want to be, just stay right where you are. There's no reason to go looking for anything else if you are happy and content of where you already are at, which he definitely is. He loves the Bay Area, loves playing for the Warriors..."

Durant's status is murkier.

Plenty of speculation has surrounded the back-to-back reigning Finals MVP. In April, plenty in and around the NBA went so far as saying that Durant joining the New York Knicks was already a done deal, per The Big Lead. However, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Clippers "have emerged as an equally dangerous threat."

Durant's manager, Rich Kleiman, probably knows better than anybody which way the Slim Reaper might be leaning, and he commented on the undecided nature of his client's free agency at the WSJ Future of Everything Festival:

Lacob's determination to bring back two of the league's biggest stars isn't a surprise. However, it's Durant and Thompson who have the power, as is the nature of free agency. Cementing a three-peat would certainly go a long way in staving off other franchises.