Dodgers' Julio Urias Reinstated After Arrest on Suspicion of Domestic Battery

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias has been reinstated by Major League Baseball after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery last week.

Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times confirmed Urias was officially activated after being placed on administrative leave.

ESPN.com's Jeff Passan reported Monday Urias would be reinstated because MLB was unable to obtain security footage that reportedly contains footage of the alleged assault that led to his arrest.

Per TMZ Sports, Urias was arrested on May 13 after witnesses said the Dodgers left-hander shoved a woman to the ground while arguing in a parking lot.

Urias was placed on seven-day administrative leave. Passan noted mall officials in charge of the security footage declined to give video to the league, though MLB's investigation remains open.

If MLB finds Urias to be in violation of its domestic violence policy, he will be subject to a suspension determined by commissioner Rob Manfred.

Urias, 22, has appeared in nine games for the Dodgers this season.