Wojciech Szczesny: Aaron Ramsey 'One of the Best,' Will Thrive at Juventus

Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has said he is expecting big things from Aaron Ramsey when the midfielder moves to the club next season.

Ramsey will leave the Gunners this summer after 11 years at the Emirates Stadium, with the Italian champions having secured his services on a free transfer.

Szczesny also made a switch from Arsenal to the Bianconeri and played in the same team as Ramsey at Arsenal. Speaking about his soon-to-be team-mate, the Poland international said he rates the midfielder highly and expects him to thrive in the iconic black and white jersey, per La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sam France of Goal):

"We talked to each other a couple of times before he signed for Juventus. He asked me for some advice. I told him: ‘It's easy. If Juve call you, you can only say yes'. That's how it went and it means Aaron listens to me."

"...When he's fit, he's one of the best and he'll give us a big hand in achieving our objectives. He came here for treatment [for his hamstring injury], but here we have the best physiotherapists in the world.

"Whether he plays as a midfielder or number ten depends on the new coach. For me he can also play at right-back, since he defends very well. Ramsey asked me what happened with [Massimiliano] Allegri, although in any case he would've started working with a new coach."

Szczesny also said Ramsey has been speaking some Italian when they've met in Turin. The midfielder was recently at the team's final home game of the Serie A season:

Juventus have made a number of shrewd signings on free transfers in recent years, and they will be keen to see what Ramsey can offer. Per Sky Sports Statto, he has been influential for the north London club:

In the 2018-19 season, the midfielder netted some more crucial goals, including this one against Napoli, who have been Juventus' nearest rivals in the last two seasons:

With Allegri's departure at the end of the season confirmed, it will be fascinating to see how Ramsey fits into the setup at Juventus.

In the current squad, they have a number of central midfielders who like to venture forward from a deeper position. It means that unless there are departures in this facet of the team, Ramsey faces significant competition for a starting berth in Turin.

At the moment, Ramsey is recovering from an injury that's ruled him out of Arsenal's UEFA Europa League final with Chelsea. According to PA Sport's Mark Mann-Bryans, Juventus are hoping he'll be fit for pre-season:

Having someone like Szczesny at Juventus already will be a big help for Ramsey, as the Welshman will be throwing himself into a different culture next season.

After struggling at Arsenal, Szczesny has been able to develop into one of Europe's most complete goalkeepers at Juventus. Ramsey will hope a new challenge after more than a decade at Arsenal will trigger a similar improvement in his game.