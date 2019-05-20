Dodgers' Julio Urias to Be Reinstated Tuesday After Domestic Battery Arrest

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2019

FILE - In this April 23, 2019, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Julio Urias pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago. Los Angeles police say Urias was arrested Monday evening, May 13, 2019, for investigation of misdemeanor domestic battery. No details of the incident were released. (AP Photo/Jim Young,File)
Jim Young/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will be reinstated from administrative leave and eligible to return to the active roster Tuesday following an arrest on suspicion of domestic battery.

The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett confirmed the news Monday. Urias was placed on administrative leave after last week's arrest.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Urias was arrested after witnesses called police and said he pushed a woman to the ground during an argument in the parking lot of a shopping area. While the woman denied the physical part of the altercation when she spoke with police, "witnesses were adamant they saw Urias push the woman and video from the scene appeared to back up witness accounts."

Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports reported Major League Baseball put the southpaw on seven-day administrative leave, and the timespan will expire Tuesday.

The Dodgers issued a statement following the arrest and said they would "cooperate fully" with the league’s investigation:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke with reporters about the situation, stressing the team would wait for the investigation to play out:

According to TMZ, Urias spent a night locked up before he posted $20,000 bail.

Urias has appeared in nine games this season for the Dodgers and last pitched during a May 10 win over the Washington Nationals.

