BS Meter on Latest NBA Draft, Free-Agency and Offseason Rumors

When Anthony Davis requested a trade in late January, it seemed inevitable that the Pelicans would eventually oblige him.

Four months and a draft-lottery win later, Davis remains in New Orleans. And new executive vice president David Griffin wants to keep it that way.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Griffin "has not begun collecting new offers because he is still adamant about changing Davis' mind about wanting out of New Orleans." Griffin "still believes he can have as good a Big Three as any team in the NBA next season, with Davis, Zion Williamson and star combo guard Jrue Holiday—especially if Kevin Durant bolts Golden State," per Berman

While Griffin undoubtedly wants to keep Davis and convince him to sign a supermax deal, but is he really not even listening to offers for the six-time All-Star? He once claimed that no player was untouchable in trade talks, even when he was overseeing a 29-year-old LeBron James.

With the draft rapidly approaching, trading Davis now makes more sense than ever.

Griffin can kick-start New Orleans' rebuild by taking Williamson first overall and moving Davis for a package that involves another high pick this year. The New York Knicks own the third overall selection, which could result in a reunion of Williamson and Duke teammate RJ Barrett. The Los Angeles Lakers surprisingly jumped to fourth overall, which would likely give Griffin his pick of Jarrett Culver, Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter or Cam Reddish.

While Griffin may not want to trade Davis, failing to move him before he becomes a free agent next summer would be devastating if he walked for nothing in return.

We'll believe Griffin isn't actively making trade calls while he tries to sweet-talk Rich Paul into changing his client's mind, but him not even picking up the phone would be ludicrous.

