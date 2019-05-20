Jann-Fiete Arp Confirms Bayern Munich Transfer from Hamburg This Summer

TF-Images/Getty Images

Hamburg striker Jann-Fiete Arp has announced he will move to Bayern Munich in the summer.

The German talent confirmed the news in an Instagram post (h/t Goal's Ronan Murphy):

Bayern landed the forward's services in February, but the deal was structured so Arp could decide when he would move to the Allianz Arena himself. The final date for him to complete the transfer was July 2020, per Bayern's official website.

Per DW Sports, Arp said he believes he needs a "change of scenery":

The 19-year-old has long been regarded as one of the best talents in all of Germany, scoring plenty of goals for various national youth sides. He was one of the prospects featured in the Guardian's 2017 Next Generation list, noting his scoring record of 26 goals in 21 under-17 matches for Hamburg.

Known for his tremendous finishing ability, predatory instincts and excellent vision, Arp was linked with Chelsea before agreeing to a deal with Bayern, per the Guardian's Michael Reis.

Here are some of his highlights:

But while the youngster is an exceptional talent, his production hasn't translated to the senior level yet. Arp couldn't force his way into Hamburg's starting XI the past season, making just five starts in the 2. Bundesliga and scoring one goal―in the 3-0 win over Duisburg on the final matchday.

With the option of an additional year at Hamburg on the table, it's a surprise Arp chose to move to the Bundesliga champions now. Murphy doesn't like his chances of finding significant playing time in Munich:

He didn't improve much during the past season with Hamburg, however, so perhaps a change was needed. At Bayern, he'll have the chance to train with the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, experienced forwards who have been successful in the Bundesliga.

Hamburg missed out on promotion to the Bundesliga, finishing one point behind Union Berlin and the promotion play-off in the 2. Bundesliga. A lack of top-flight football next season likely played a role in Arp's decision.