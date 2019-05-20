Kawhi Jokes He Didn't Like Ibaka Telling Raptors OKC Beat Spurs to Reach Finals

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In 2012, Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green were San Antonio Spurs and Serge Ibaka was an Oklahoma City Thunder when OKC mounted a comeback from a 2-0 deficit to make the NBA Finals.

Seven years later, they're teammates with the Toronto Raptors and faced a similar 2-0 deficit heading into Sunday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

So, knowing his teammates needed a boost, Ibaka decded to tell his teammates of how the Thunder battled back against the Spurs.

"It feels like s--t," Ibaka said, per Seerat Sohi of Yahoo Sports. "I felt like we needed to hear something to give us belief, to know it's not late, it's not over yet.

"When something like that happens, it's you against the world. All you have to do is stick together and give everything. The guys did it tonight."

It's unclear whether the story worked, but the Raptors fought valiantly in a 118-112 double overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks to make the series 2-1.

Not that Leonard or Green especially loved having old wounds reopened.

"Me and Danny [Green] were playing on the Spurs, so we really didn't like that," Leonard joked.

The Raptors are still clear underdogs heading into Game 4 in Toronto. They needed two overtimes to get a win in a game where Giannis Antetokounmpo had by far his worst performance of the postseason. But Leonard, Green and Ibaka all know first-hand that it's a job that can get done under the right (or wrong) circumstances.