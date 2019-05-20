Lakers Rumors: Latest Rumblings on Lonzo Ball and LA's 2019 Draft Plans

LM Otero/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers could look very different once the 2019-2020 regular season rolls around. After landing LeBron James last summer, the franchise is duty-bound to reshape its roster into a legitimate title contender and make the best of James' inimitable talents.

The first year of the James era was a resounding failure, with the Lakers failing to even make the playoffs. However, it seems fortune favors the purple and gold, as the Lakers were able to snag the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA draft after being projected to get the 11th pick or so.

It's hard to say what the team will do with the fourth pick. If you scan most mock drafts, Zion Williamson is the clear No. 1 pick, followed by either Ja Morant or R.J. Barrett. Beyond those three, the talent pool is much murkier, and the Lakers could go in a number of different directions.

SI.com's Jeremy Woo has them taking Texas Tech shooting guard Jarrett Culver, while NBA.com's Julian Ratke and Kyle Andrews see them taking Duke's other star, Cam Reddish. Another option is a trade, as the Lakers aim for a superstar like Anthony Davis.

While some have the Lakers looking for a shooter or a wing player, there's yet another possibility for the team: point guard. According to the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson, Vanderbilt's Darius Garland is in the mix to be a lottery pick, and it's possible the Lakers or the Suns have their sights set on him:

"Garland, who played in only five games before a meniscus injury ended his lone college season, left the draft combine this week with an alleged draft promise from a lottery team. Multiple league executives assume it’s from the Lakers or Suns."

Garland did flash promise in those five games, averaging 16.2 points on 53.0 percent shooting from the floor, so it's fairly clear he can score. Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman laid out the 19-year-old's other pros and cons:

"He's a sharp ball-handler, able to change speed and direction to shake free and create separation.

But he also finished with more turnovers (15) than assists (13), raising questions as to whether he possesses the makeup of a franchise point guard.

In 35 games we found box scores from since 2017, between NCAA, AAU, high school All-Star events and Eurocamp, Garland averaged 3.9 assists to 2.4 turnovers, not quite convincing facilitating numbers despite different settings over a two-year period."

If the Lakers are thinking about keeping the No. 4 pick and drafting a point guard, that could spell the end of Lonzo Ball's tenure in Los Angeles. The No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, Ball has flashes elite playmaking ability and shows great effort on defense. He's also inconsistent, a poor shooter and has had trouble with injuries.

Ball's still only 21, and if he can iron out his shot and improve some other aspects of his game, could end up being a very valuable player. As of right now though, his potential and youth makes him a very appealing trade chip. According to Johnson, the Chicago Bulls are interested in bringing in a point guard. He names Mike Conley Jr and Ball as two possible targets:

"Ball intrigues the Bulls as a pass-first, defensive-minded point guard with positional size who can best maximize the talents of Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine and Wendell Carter Jr."

Ball on the Bulls makes a good amount of sense, considering his ironclad attributes—passing and defense—are sorely needed on a young rebuilding team with a budding scorer like Lauri Markkanen. The Bulls aren't likely to get Ball outright, as they don't have anyone the Lakers are looking for as they try to build a contender. Johnson sees them getting involved in the trade market with multi-team swap that sees them move point guard Kris Dunn:



"According to multiple league executives, Dunn’s trade value is low to nonexistent. So a direct trade with the Lakers centered on Dunn and the No. 7 pick doesn’t seem feasible. However, the Bulls could be in position to facilitate a three-team deal in which the Lakers acquire Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans."

If the Lakers did somehow work out a three-way swap that gives them the No. 7 overall pick—though that might still end up in the Pelicans' grasp considering how valuable Davis is—then that might be what gets them Garland.

There's still plenty to be worked out during the NBA offseason, and the draft isn't until June 20. Whatever the Lakers do, it's likely that the team will look very different by next season. For fans of the struggling franchise, the hope will be that this time around the roster change leads to a change in fortunes.