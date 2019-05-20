WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Results: Did WWE Get It Right with Briefcase Winners?

Credit: WWE.com

The Money in the Bank pay-per-view was a mixture of great wrestling and confusing moments for the WWE Universe.

Three matches lasted less than two minutes each, at least two finishes were questionable due to poor officiating and the winner of the men's Money in the Bank match is already creating controversy on social media.

Let's take a look at the two titular Ladder matches from Sunday and analyze whether or not WWE made the right calls.

Bayley in the Bank

The Women's Money in the Bank match opened the show with a fun and frenetic contest involving eight Superstars from Raw and SmackDown.

Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston gave the match a B+ and called it "a damn fun way to kick off the show and the perfect showcase for the talent within."

Every woman had a chance to shine at one point or another, but the one who was able to claim the briefcase at the end was Bayley.

The Hugger was put in a weird position after losing the women's tag titles at WrestleMania, but the way everything ended for her on Sunday indicates WWE intends to push her as a major babyface again.

Not only did she win Money in the Bank, but she successfully cashed in her title shot later in the night to win the SmackDown Women's Championship from the Superstar who had just won it minutes earlier, Charlotte Flair.

The crowd went wild for Bayley as she hoisted the title up in victory. The WWE Universe will always let you know if it is happy, and it that moment, it seemed like everyone in the arena was right there on Cloud 9 next to Bayley.

Beast in the Bank

When Sami Zayn was discovered hanging upside down backstage at Money in the Bank, a lot of people speculated about who attacked him and who would replace him in the Ladder match.

Triple H suspected Braun Strowman and asked him to leave the arena, but many online suspected it was the work of a returning Bray Wyatt.

We were all wrong. When it looked like Ali was about to claim the briefcase for himself, Brock Lesnar's music hit and The Beast ran down to the ring. He caused quite the scene as he knocked over a couple of cameramen with a ladder on his way to the ring.

He also busted Ali open with a ladder before taking down the briefcase to become Mr. Money in the Bank for the first time in his career. Needless to say, his win received a mixed response in the arena and online.

This was one of the most brutal MITB matches we have ever seen, so having someone who didn't sacrifice their body during the contest win the whole thing didn't go over well with some people.

Others praised the surprise element of the moment and what it could mean for the future. Seth Rollins is still without an opponent for Super Showdown on June 7 in Saudi Arabia. Lesnar may choose to cash in his title shot for a rematch against the man who beat him at WrestleMania 35.

While Lesnar's victory creates a few interesting possibilities, it feels like a mistake to give a guy who doesn't need the rub such an important win.

The Beast isn't the worst choice WWE could have made, but it's unlikely anyone would have been universally loved as a winner anyway.

What do you think? Were Bayley and Lesnar the right choices? Who would you have booked to win MITB?