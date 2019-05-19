WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 3

The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match kicked off Sunday’s show as Naomi, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Bayley, Carmella and Mandy Rose battled for the right to challenge for either Raw or SmackDown’s women’s title whenever they damn well please.

Cross dominated early but a dropkick by Brooke ended her initial run. The Arnold Classic competitor showcased her athleticism, scaling a ladder held by her opponents. Moments later, Carmella appeared to suffer a knee injury and was checked on by the officials at ringside. Back inside the squared circle, the action continued, the women taking several nasty bumps, including a sunset flip bomb from Bayley to Brooke, into a ladder.

Naomi delivered a split-legged moonsault to Bayley, on a ladder, and was moments away from retrieving the briefcase when Cross and Moon pulled her to the mat. Brooke scaled the ladder and nearly grabbed the briefcase but Rose stopped her, leaving the Raw competitor to swing from the cable holding the ultimate prize.

Natalya shoved the ladder over, knocking Brooke, Cross and Bayley to the mat. Moon delivered and Eclipse to The Queen of the Harts but found herself on the receiving end of an underhook facebuster.

As Rose began her climb up the ladder, Carmella limped back to the ring and unloaded on The Golden Goddess. The Princess of Staten Island, the first Ms. Money in the Bank two years ago, set her sights on a briefcase she was all-too-familiar with.

Sonya Deville appeared and downed Carmella before turning her attention to her friend and tag team partner, fireman's carrying Rose up the ladder in a tremendous feat of strength. Bayley met them at the top of the ladder, though, and shoved them off.

Moments later, Bayley captured the briefcase and set herself up for a monumental moment whenever she sees fit.

Result

Bayley defeated Rose, Moon, Carmella, Naomi, Natalya, Brooke and Cross

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a damn fun way to kick off the show and the perfect showcase for the talent within. Every woman had the opportunity to showcase their abilities and characters, including Brooke, who was one of the MVPs of the contest. Her bumps and the dangling spot were highlights of the contest.

The Rose and Deville spot was awesome and put over what does, at times, appear to be a one-sided friendship between them. Building on that as the SmackDown writing team continues to tell their story is a wise move.

Bayley winning was the right move.

She has earned the opportunity, has begun showing the edginess that made her character such a revelation in NXT and is among the three or four best wrestlers on the women's roster. Setting her up to work with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the rest of the women on SmackDown Live will benefit her in ways the Raw writing team never could.