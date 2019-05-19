WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsMay 19, 2019
Careers were altered Sunday at WWE Money in the Bank as two Superstars earned themselves guaranteed championship opportunities by withstanding the pain of suffering in the titular match and emerging with their arms raised in victory.
The men and women's ladder matches may have been the night's most anticipated bouts, but a Universal Championship bout between two of the best wrestlers on the planet in AJ Styles and Seth Rollins and two title defenses by Raw and SmackDown women's champion Becky Lynch rounded out what was a stacked card for a WWE in need of momentum.
Did the company get it?
Find out with this recap of a pay-per-view that had the potential to be a turning point for Vince McMahon's scrutinized company.
Non-Title Match: The Usos vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan
The Usos made the mistake of angering SmackDown tag team champions Daniel Bryan and Rowan from the get-go Sunday night, comparing them to Spongebob and Patrick.
The result? A focused beatdown dealt by the titleholders to Jimmy Uso for the majority of the bout. A tag to Jey mounted a babyface comeback, but the power of Rowan proved too much, giving way to a nasty double superplex that downed the challengers.
Bryan fired away with a series of hard kicks to the exposed chest of Jey, who ducked one and delivered an enzuigiri.
Jey tried for the top rope splash, but Bryan caught him coming down and trapped him in the LeBelle Lock. He survived the submission attempt and joined brother Jimmy in laying Rowan out at ringside with a stereo suicide dive.
With Bryan down, The Usos scaled opposing ropes and delivered a double splash for the win.
Result
The Usos defeated Bryan and Rowan
Grade
B
Analysis
Corey Graves sold intrigue of The Usos' win, openly wondering if their win puts them in line for a championship opportunity. In most cases, all signs would point to a resounding "yes," but the brand split and wild card nonsense leaves that in question.
That goes for the audience and the writing team, which appears to know as much about the intended direction of its own product as the fans in the stands.
The match itself was really fun, a sprint that put over Rowan's power, protected Bryan from injury and positioned The Usos as a dual-brand threat to gold. For an opening match aimed at setting the tone for the night's event, this worked perfectly.
Even if Bryan and Rowan probably should not be losing this early in their title reign.
Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match
The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match kicked off Sunday’s show as Naomi, Nikki Cross, Natalya, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Bayley, Carmella and Mandy Rose battled for the right to challenge for either Raw or SmackDown’s women’s title whenever they damn well please.
Cross dominated early but a dropkick by Brooke ended her initial run. The Arnold Classic competitor showcased her athleticism, scaling a ladder held by her opponents. Moments later, Carmella appeared to suffer a knee injury and was checked on by the officials at ringside. Back inside the squared circle, the action continued, the women taking several nasty bumps, including a sunset flip bomb from Bayley to Brooke, into a ladder.
Naomi delivered a split-legged moonsault to Bayley, on a ladder, and was moments away from retrieving the briefcase when Cross and Moon pulled her to the mat. Brooke scaled the ladder and nearly grabbed the briefcase but Rose stopped her, leaving the Raw competitor to swing from the cable holding the ultimate prize.
Natalya shoved the ladder over, knocking Brooke, Cross and Bayley to the mat. Moon delivered and Eclipse to The Queen of the Harts but found herself on the receiving end of an underhook facebuster.
As Rose began her climb up the ladder, Carmella limped back to the ring and unloaded on The Golden Goddess. The Princess of Staten Island, the first Ms. Money in the Bank two years ago, set her sights on a briefcase she was all-too-familiar with.
Sonya Deville appeared and downed Carmella before turning her attention to her friend and tag team partner, fireman's carrying Rose up the ladder in a tremendous feat of strength. Bayley met them at the top of the ladder, though, and shoved them off.
Moments later, Bayley captured the briefcase and set herself up for a monumental moment whenever she sees fit.
Result
Bayley defeated Rose, Moon, Carmella, Naomi, Natalya, Brooke and Cross
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a damn fun way to kick off the show and the perfect showcase for the talent within. Every woman had the opportunity to showcase their abilities and characters, including Brooke, who was one of the MVPs of the contest. Her bumps and the dangling spot were highlights of the contest.
The Rose and Deville spot was awesome and put over what does, at times, appear to be a one-sided friendship between them. Building on that as the SmackDown writing team continues to tell their story is a wise move.
Bayley winning was the right move.
She has earned the opportunity, has begun showing the edginess that made her character such a revelation in NXT and is among the three or four best wrestlers on the women's roster. Setting her up to work with Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and the rest of the women on SmackDown Live will benefit her in ways the Raw writing team never could.
United States Championship Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe
Samoa Joe humiliated Rey Mysterio in just over a minute at WrestleMania, choking the all-time-great Superstar out to retain the United States Championship. From there, he insulted and threatened The Master of the 619's son, Dominic.
Sunday, Mysterio sought revenge and redemption as he challenged The Destroyer for the coveted title in a rematch.
The future Hall of Famer took the fight to Joe from the opening bell but quickly found himself staving off Joe's attempts at a Coquina Clutch. He survived and delivered a seated senton that appeared to have broken Joe's nose.
Suddenly, Mysterio scored the win and title as the camera focused on the bloodied and stunned face of Joe.
After the match, Joe blindsided a celebrating Mysterio and laid him out in the center of the ring while Dominic watched on from the floor.
Result
Mysterio defeated Joe to win the title
Grade
D
Analysis
Yes, Mysterio beating Joe so quickly plays off the WrestleMania finish and awakened the beast in Joe but the whole feud has felt like an afterthought and another quick win, steeped in controversy as Joe's shoulders were obviously off the mat, only devalues the United States title.
The post-match beatdown is nothing we have not seen before, either, rendering this entire ordeal worthless.
This was treadmill booking at its very worst.