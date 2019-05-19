Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton to Make Rehab Appearance for Biceps Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees may soon get back one of their 13 players occupying the injured list as All-Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is set to make a rehab appearance for the Yankees' single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons Monday night, Max Wildstein reported Sunday.

Stanton is recovering from a left shoulder strain and hasn't played since March 31.

"I'm playing catch-up from the biceps injury, so I took a little step back," Stanton told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch on May 6. "[The diagnosis was] just give it some extra time. The biceps blowing out, the whole arm had to get strength to build with each other. Just give it more time."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone hinted Saturday that a rehab assignment could begin soon for Stanton. "It puts a smile on my face," Boone said, according to the New York Post's Zach Braziller.



Paired with Stanton's progress is Didi Gregorius', as the shortstop has been scheduled to play as a designated hitter in extended spring training games Monday, according to Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com. Gregorius underwent Tommy John surgery last October.

Caldera noted that Stanton could return to the Yankees' lineup by next week, while a mid-June return for Gregorius seems plausible.

Starting pitcher James Paxton, who has been sidelined by left knee inflammation since May 4, may return before either Stanton or Gregorius, as Randy Miller of NJ.com posited Paxton could start Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.

While the Yankees want all of their injured players to return to full strength as soon as possible, inserting Stanton's power back into the lineup can't be understated.

In 2018, his first season in the Bronx, Stanton led the team with 38 home runs and 100 RBI across a team-most 158 games.

The Yankees, despite the injury bug gnawing away at them, are 28-17.