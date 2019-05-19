WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Live Stream, WWE Network Start Time and Match CardMay 19, 2019
Money in the Bank is the first post-WrestleMania pay-per-view of the year, and that means there is a lot of pressure on this event to keep fans interested during a slower time of year for the company.
WWE has booked 10 matches for the main show and a tag team bout for the Kickoff, so there will be plenty of action to enjoy from every division.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know about Sunday's show.
Venue: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (main show), 6 p.m. ET (Kickoff)
How to Watch: WWE Network
Money in the Bank Card
Here is a full rundown of the Money in the Bank card, according to WWE.com:
- The Usos vs. Rowan and Daniel Bryan
- Elias vs. Roman Reigns
- The Miz vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)
- Tony Nese vs. Ariya Daivari (Cruiserweight Championship)
- Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (U.S. Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Championship)
- Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Kofi Kinston vs. Kevin Owens (WWE Championship)
- Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles (Universal Championship)
- Ali, Andrade, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Finn Balor (Men's Money in the Bank)
- Naomi, Natalya, Nikki Cross, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Bayley, Carmella and Ember Moon (Women's Money in the Bank)
PPV Live Stream
The Money in the Bank Kickoff special will be available through most social media platforms, Youtube and WWE Network.
A select few cable and satellite providers still carry WWE PPVs, but for the most part, people will be watching Money in the Bank on WWE Network. Here is a list of the devices that support the streaming service, according to WWE.com:
- Apple TV
- Amazon Fire TV
- PlayStation 4
- Roku
- Xbox One
- Android devices with the WWE app
- iOS devices with the WWE app
- WWE.com
- Select Panasonic, LG, Sony and Samsung Smart TVs
- TiVo
- Supported browsers
Other Money in the Bank Thoughts
The MITB PPV is a chance for WWE to reset after WrestleMania and begin pushing some new stars. Whoever wins the coveted briefcases will be guaranteed to receive a major push after the event.
The great thing about this year's event is how nobody really stands out as guaranteed to win the Money in the Bank briefcase in the men's or women's matches.
We could see a veteran like Randy Orton or a newcomer to the main roster like Ricochet climb the ladder to achieve victory. Unpredictability is something WWE needs right now and this event is the perfect opportunity to book a few surprises.
A lot of titles will also be on the line so we could see some new champions at the end of the night even without anyone cashing in their title shot.
With All Elite Wrestling holding its first major event next weekend, Double or Nothing, WWE needs to show the world why it is still the No. 1 organization in pro wrestling.
