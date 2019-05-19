WWE Money in the Bank 2019: Full Card Breakdown, Bold Predictions, More

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

As one of the most anticipated events on the WWE calendar every year, Money in the Bank 2019 is sure to be a night filled with exceptional in-ring action, memorable moments and an exciting swerve of two. After all, the pay-per-view has hosted a handful of them since its inception in 2010, and this year's installment will likely be no exception.

It helps that the show boasts an incredibly star-studded lineup, headlined by a blockbuster bout between Seth Rollins and AJ Styles for the Universal Championship. The WWE Championship will also be up for grabs when Kofi Kingston defends against Kevin Owens.

Of course, the men's and women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches will play an important role in the success of the shows. The matchups themselves rarely ever disappoint, but the key will be the company booking the right stars to go over in each outing.

Then again, the same can be said for the rest of the card as well. WWE has made a number of mind-boggling decisions lately between the introduction of the Wild Card Rule and the aftermath of the Superstar Shake-up, so it's far from a guarantee that they'll handle this pay-per-view properly and give fans what they want.

WWE programming hasn't been this consistently dull in several years, but a standout Money in the Bank event might be enough to get Raw and SmackDown Live out of the doldrums. In addition to a breakdown of the complete card, here are some bold predictions that will have you eagerly anticipating Sunday's show to see if they come to fruition.