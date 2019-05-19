Mets' Mickey Callaway Says He Can't Worry About Himself Amid Firing Speculation

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIMay 19, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Manager Mickey Callaway #36 of the New York Mets looks on against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on April 29, 2019 in New York City. The Reds defeated the Mets 5-4. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets have stumbled to 20-24, but manager Mickey Callaway isn't tripping over speculation he might be fired.

"I'm coming in tomorrow to manage the New York Mets, and I'm going to be enthusiastic about it, and I'm going to continue to lead this team to something special," Callaway told reporters Saturday after the Mets lost 2-0 to the MLB-worst Miami Marlins for their fourth straight loss.

"As a leader, you can't ever worry about yourself," the second-year Mets manager continued. "I'm here. One of the things I told them when I got hired was selfless service is very important to me, and my goal every day is to improve that room, be consistent and make sure our players continue to improve."

According to Yahoo Sports' Matt Ehalt, Callaway is set to meet with Mets COO Jeff Wilpon when the team returns to New York after Sunday's game. The two met along with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen last week, and Ehalt reported that Callaway's job was not threatened during that meeting.

A four-game losing streak, including two lethargic losses to the 12-31 Marlins, could change that.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

