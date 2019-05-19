Mets' Mickey Callaway Says He Can't Worry About Himself Amid Firing Speculation

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Mets have stumbled to 20-24, but manager Mickey Callaway isn't tripping over speculation he might be fired.

"I'm coming in tomorrow to manage the New York Mets, and I'm going to be enthusiastic about it, and I'm going to continue to lead this team to something special," Callaway told reporters Saturday after the Mets lost 2-0 to the MLB-worst Miami Marlins for their fourth straight loss.

"As a leader, you can't ever worry about yourself," the second-year Mets manager continued. "I'm here. One of the things I told them when I got hired was selfless service is very important to me, and my goal every day is to improve that room, be consistent and make sure our players continue to improve."

According to Yahoo Sports' Matt Ehalt, Callaway is set to meet with Mets COO Jeff Wilpon when the team returns to New York after Sunday's game. The two met along with general manager Brodie Van Wagenen last week, and Ehalt reported that Callaway's job was not threatened during that meeting.

A four-game losing streak, including two lethargic losses to the 12-31 Marlins, could change that.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.