Yankees News: Masahiro Tanaka, Aaron Hicks, Luke Voit to Undergo Surgery

Cole Burston/Getty Images

The New York Yankees' 2019 season was largely been defined by how populated their injury list could be at any given time.

That will continue into the offseason, with general manager Brian Cashman announcing Thursday that Masahiro Tanaka, Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks are all going under the knife:

On May 18, a ground ball traveling 111.3 miles per hour off the bat of the Tampa Bay Rays' Yandy Diaz collided with Tanaka's right leg. The 30-year-old All-Star was visibly upset as he left the mound, but MLB.com's Sarah Langs reported that X-rays were negative, and the official diagnosis was a right shin contusion.

At the time of Tanaka's contusion, 13 Yankees occupied the injured list including starting pitchers Luis Severino, Jonathan Loaisiga and James Paxton. Luckily, Tanaka recovered and didn't miss a start.

Tanaka, named an All-Star for the second time in his career, had a 4.45 ERA and 11-9 record with 149 strikeouts in 2019. However, he struggled with his signature splitter and owned just a 7.37 strikeouts per nine innings ratio.

Voit, 28, had a solid 2019 season, hitting .263 with 21 homers and 62 RBI, though he also missed time during the regular season with a sports hernia. Hicks, 30, hit .235 with 12 homers and 36 RBI, though he too missed time—as did nearly the team's entire roster at some point this season, it seemed—with an elbow injury.

In total, he played in just 59 games, though he was available for the team in the postseason.