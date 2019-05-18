Red Sox's David Price to Return vs. Blue Jays After Recovering from Elbow Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price will be activated from the injured list in time to make a start Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to MLB.com's Jessica Camerato.

Price has been sidelined since May 2 due to tendinitis in his left elbow.

The southpaw threw a bullpen at Fenway Park on Friday, and there had been speculation that he could be activated as early as this weekend. However, the Red Sox believed pitching in Toronto's Rogers Centre—which has a retractable roof—made for a better environment than Fenway as Price returned from injury.

"He's doing better," Boston manager Alex Cora said on Thursday, according to MLB.com's Ian Browne. "He's doing well. As you know, probably the weather [here] is what the weather is. I think that controlled environment in Toronto is better. And also two bullpens in between the start. Instead of going from zero to the start, he gets two bullpens in and then he'll go from there."

The 33-year-old will not require a rehab start after missing just over two weeks.

Price is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.139 WHIP in six starts this season, striking out 42 batters in 36.0 innings. He did not allow more than three runs in a game in any of his past four starts.

The 2012 American League Cy Young award winner is coming off a season in which he made 30 starts while piling up 176.0 innings during the 2018 regular season, adding another 26.0 frames during the postseason. He is just three years removed from a 230-inning campaign, and he has tossed 200-plus innings six times in his career.

At the time of Price's last start, Boston was just 14-18 and appeared to be suffering from a World Series hangover. The team has gone 9-3 in his absence.

The Red Sox (23-21) currently sit in third place in the American League East and are 4.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.