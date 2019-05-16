Jimmy Butler Posts Thank You Message to 76ers, Fans amid Free Agency Rumors

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

As he is likely headed for free agency this summer, Philadelphia 76ers star Jimmy Butler took to social media on Thursday to thank the city of Philadelphia for the last seven months.

Butler holds a $19.8 million option for the 2019-20 campaign.

While he did not come out and say "goodbye" in the post, Sixers fans will undoubtedly be wondering if that was the purpose of the message.

The four-time All-Star has given no indications as to what he might do this summer. Following a Game 7 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, he declined to comment on his current thoughts on the matter:

"I'm not worried about none of that right now," Butler said (starting at the 4:38 mark). "We just got through losing. I don't want to talk about nothing else except basketball."

During his end-of-the-season press conference, he said that he hadn't "thought about it too much" to this point:

"You always want to be able to win, that's key for sure," Butler told reporters on Monday. "You're looking at coaches, you're looking at the city. There's a lot that goes into it."

Philadelphia holds one major advantage over the rest of the league in that it can offer the 29-year-old a five-year, $188-million max deal. Opposing teams can only offer a four-year, $141 million deal.

Ultimately, though, he doesn't appear to be worried about the money.

"Technically I think, knock on wood, I will get a max contract anywhere I choose to go," Butler said Monday. "So if you are talking a four-year, five-year [contract], that is more than enough money anyway. I think I still have more than enough money now from my first deal."

Butler started the season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but forced a trade after holding out the preseason and sitting out select games early in the regular season. Philadelphia officially acquired him Nov. 12.

The Sixers were just 8-6 prior to the trade and proceeded to go 43-25 the rest of the way while recording the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Butler averaged 18.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting while adding 5.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game.

With All-Star center Joel Embiid battling a knee injury, Butler helped the 76ers reach the second round for the second consecutive year. However, they bowed out with a seven-game loss to the Raptors in the conference semifinals.

As a result, Butler can now turn his attention to free agency.