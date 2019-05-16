Celtics Trade Rumors: Boston Still Most Attractive Partner for Anthony Davis

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Sources believe the Boston Celtics are the most attractive trade partner for the New Orleans Pelicans in the Anthony Davis sweepstakes, according to the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett.

The current collective bargaining agreement prevented Boston from acquiring Davis prior to the February 2019 trade deadline as both he and Kyrie Irving were playing under designated player extensions.

That is no longer an issue, though, as Irving is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

Davis publicly requested a trade in late January in hopes of being moved prior to the deadline. While the Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers engaged in public negotiations, no deal was reached. New Orleans general manager Dell Demps was fired approximately one week after the deadline, and Los Angeles president Magic Johnson stepped down at the end of the regular season.

Bulpett reported new Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin plans to meet with Davis within the next week to convince the six-time All-Star to change his mind. It's worth noting New Orleans won the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday, giving the team the right to draft Duke phenom Zion Williamson next month.

If Davis remains intent on leaving the Big Easy, the AD sweepstakes will heat up over the summer.

The Lakers—who hold the fourth overall pick—would likely once again try to make a run at Davis, but New Orleans sources told Bulpett the team "won't be doing business" with L.A. after the deadline fiasco. The New York Knicks could center a package around the third overall pick, though their focus may be on signing potential free agents like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Boston may not have a top-five pick, but it does have the ability to put together a package of draft picks and young talent. The Celtics hold three first-round picks (Nos. 14, 20 and 22) this year and also have promising players in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, among others.

However, Davis' father, Anthony Davis Sr., made it clear to ESPN.com's Ramona Shelburne prior to the trade deadline that he did not want his son to play for Boston after the way the organization treated former star Isaiah Thomas. Davis himself, though, let it be known that the Celtics are "on my list":

Davis is under contract through next season and can become a free agent in the summer of 2020, which would give Boston a year to try to persuade him to re-sign if it acquires the big man.

The Athletic's Frank Isola reported Tuesday that the Celtics are looking to re-sign Irving and team president Danny Ainge believes landing Davis would all but assure that.