Lyon vs. Barcelona: 2019 Women's Champions League Final Live Stream, TV Info

GUILLAUME SOUVANT/Getty Images

Lyon will take on Barcelona at the Ferencvaros Stadium in Budapest, Hungary, on Saturday in the 2019 UEFA Women's Champions League final.

The French side are bidding for their sixth Champions League title and their fourth in a row, and they're also looking to complete a treble, having won the Division 1 Feminine and Coupe de France Feminine.

Barcelona are making their first appearance in the final.

Date: Saturday, May 18

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 3 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport App (UK), B/R Live (USA), UEFA.tv (World)

Per football writer Tariq Panja, the 22,000-seat Ferencvaros Stadium is set to be near capacity on Saturday:

It's set to be a thrilling contest, with some of the game's top attacking talents on show.

Despite taking a tough route to the final that included Wolfsburg and Chelsea, Lyon have bagged 29 goals in the Champions League this season.

Eugenie Le Sommer has six of them, while Ballon d'Or winner Ada Hegerberg has four. The pair were prolific in the league for Lyon this season, too, notching 13 and 20 goals for the campaign, respectively.

Lyon knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage last season by a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

Toni Duggan, who has netted five times for Barca in Europe this season, is expecting a closer contest this time around:

Barcelona finished second to Atletico Madrid in the Primera Division, in which they conceded just 15 goals in 30 matches.

The Catalan side have not conceded in the Champions League since the round of 32, either, but compared to Lyon they have had a relatively straightforward passage prior to meeting Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

Lyon's defence was breached just six times in 22 league matches this season, but they've been more vulnerable in Europe.

The French side have shipped five goals across the four legs of the quarter- and semi-finals.

With the likes of Duggan, Lieke Martens and Alexia Putellas in their ranks, Barcelona have the firepower to cause Lyon problems and potentially an upset.