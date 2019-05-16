Stephen Curry: Warriors Must 'Play Differently' vs. Blazers Without Kevin Durant

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors speaks with Stephen Curry #30 in the first half against the LA Clippers during Game Six of Round One of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 26, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry admitted the Dubs must "play differently" against the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals while small forward Kevin Durant recovers from a calf injury. 

"Without KD, we have to play differently and do it by committee," Curry told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump ahead of Game 2 on Thursday night.

Golden State recorded a 116-94 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday.

                 

