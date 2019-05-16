Stephen Curry: Warriors Must 'Play Differently' vs. Blazers Without Kevin Durant

Harry How/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry admitted the Dubs must "play differently" against the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals while small forward Kevin Durant recovers from a calf injury.

"Without KD, we have to play differently and do it by committee," Curry told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on The Jump ahead of Game 2 on Thursday night.

Golden State recorded a 116-94 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday.

