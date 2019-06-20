RJ Barrett to Knicks: New York's Current Roster After 2019 NBA Draft

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The New York Knicks surely hope RJ Barrett is more than just a consolation prize to his Duke teammate Zion Williamson after selecting him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft Thursday.

Take a look below to see how Barrett fits in with the Knicks' current roster.

Check out B/R NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman’s scouting profile on Barrett.

Knicks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Allonzo Trier, SG: $3.5M (2020)

Billy Garrett, SG: $42.6K (2020)

Damyean Dotson, SG: $1.4M (2020)

Dennis Smith Jr., PG: $3.8M (2021)

Frank Ntilikina, PG: $4.2M (2021)

Henry Ellenson, PF: $1M (2020)

John Jenkins, SG: $0.5M (2020)

Kevin Knox, SF: $4.1M (2022)

Lance Thomas, SF: $6.9M (2020)

Mitchell Robinson, C: $1.6M (2022)

RJ Barrett, SG: $6.5M (2023)

Free Agents

Billy Garrett, SG: Team

DeAndre Jordan, C: UFA

Emmanuel Mudiay, PG: RFA

Isaiah Hicks, PF: RFA

John Jenkins, SG: Team

Kadeem Allen, SG: RFA

Luke Kornet, PF: RFA

Mario Hezonja, SG: UFA

Noah Vonleh, PF: UFA

The 19-year-old has been a household name since before he even arrived at Duke. According to 247Sports' composite rankings, he was a 5-star prospect and the top-rated player in the class of 2018. By comparison, Williamson was the fifth-ranked player in the same class.

The Knicks' newest player lived up to expectations as a consensus All-American and first-team All-ACC selection by averaging 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists a night. He was one of the team's primary ball-handlers and playmakers even while playing alongside Williamson.

Barrett also saved some of his best performances for high-profile showdowns and notched a triple-double against North Carolina State, 33 points and 13 rebounds against North Carolina after Williamson suffered an injury, and 33 points and six assists against Kentucky.

There are still some question marks surrounding his game as he enters the pros. He shot a mere 30.8 percent from three-point range—which was all the more concerning since he was a high-volume shooter at 6.2 per night—and finished with 3.2 turnovers per game.

He also missed a potential go-ahead three-pointer and one of two free throws in the final minute of the Elite Eight loss against the Michigan State Spartans. It was a continuation of crunch-time issues that proved costly for the Blue Devils at times during the season:

Even with those issues, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman listed Barrett as the best shooting guard available and projected him as the No. 3 pick following the NBA's draft lottery.

He suggested the Duke playmaker is "one of the draft's best bets to produce at a high level" and "possesses top-notch instincts and an unteachable ability to improvise to go with a strong physical profile for a guard."

There will be plenty of pressure on Barrett to live up to his potential as one of the faces of his new franchise given his draft position.

Fortunately, he is accustomed to playing under the spotlight at Duke and can serve as a facilitator or scorer with the ball in his hands. If he capitalizes on those traits, he can be an All-Star for years to come.

This pick is part of a critical offseason for the Knicks. They have been tied to high-profile free agents such as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving since before the 2018-19 NBA campaign even ended.

Barrett could be part of trade talks but also possesses the talent to be a franchise player for years to come. If the Knicks pair him up with impact free agents, they figure to make significant strides after finishing with the league's worst record at 17-65 last season.