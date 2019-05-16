B/R's Wasserman: 'Some Belief' Darius Garland Has NBA Draft Promise from Suns

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 16, 2019

The Black Team's Darius Garland #10 in action against the White Team during the Jordan Brand Classic high school basketball game, Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Darius Garland seems likely to be a top-six pick at this year's NBA draft.

According to B/R's Jonathan Wasserman there's "some belief among NBA teams that Garland left the combine with a promise from the Phoenix Suns."

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

