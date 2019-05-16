B/R's Wasserman: 'Some Belief' Darius Garland Has NBA Draft Promise from Suns

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Darius Garland seems likely to be a top-six pick at this year's NBA draft.

According to B/R's Jonathan Wasserman there's "some belief among NBA teams that Garland left the combine with a promise from the Phoenix Suns."

