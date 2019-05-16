Knicks Rumors: Injured Damyean Dotson Undergoes Surgery Amid RJ Barrett Buzz

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder Wednesday, and according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, he is expected to be back in time for the start of training camp.

Dotson was a starter down the stretch this season for a Knicks team that finished with an NBA-worst 17-65 record. That mark netted the Knicks the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, and they have already been linked heavily to Duke forward RJ Barrett provided Zion Williamson and Ja Morant come off the board first and second as expected.

