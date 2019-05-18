Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Real Madrid will bring the curtain down on a miserable 2018-19 season on Sunday, when they welcome Real Betis to the Santiago Bernbeu.

The only consolation manager Zinedine Zidane can take from this challenging term is that the team have managed to preserve their place in the top four. For long spells they've not resembled one of European football's elite, with their 3-1 loss to Real Sociedad last weekend another dreadful display.

Having thrilled in the previous campaign, Real Betis have also endured a torrid term and sit in midtable going into the final weekend. They ended a five-game winless run last time out against the division's bottom side Huesca, securing an unconvincing 2-1 win.

Here are the key viewing details for the match in the Spanish capital and a look at how the bookmakers are seeing the contest.

Odds

Real Madrid win (63/100)

Draw (15/4)

Real Betis win (7/2)

Odds courtesy of Caesars

Date: Sunday, May 19

Time: 1 p.m. (BST), 8 a.m. (ET)

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports (UK), beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)

Preview

Although Real Madrid's season was effectively over after they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Ajax, the club's supporters would have at least hoped the reappointment of Zidane would trigger an upturn in form. That's not materialised.

The side sunk to another low in their previous outing, as they were well beaten by Sociedad. Here are the highlights from a forgettable game for Los Blancos:

While Zidane has been giving a number of players chances ahead of a big summer for the club, he would have expected a higher standard of performance overall. The recent efforts have been indicative of the massive amount of work he has to do in his second spell.

In the final match of the season it will be intriguing to see who he opts for and there'll be an extra focus on Gareth Bale, after he was left out of the squad entirely for the Sociedad showdown.

The manager didn't mince his words when asked about the Welshman's omission from the matchday party:

Commentator Ian Darke said he thinks the time is right for Bale and Real Madrid to go their separate ways this summer:

If he is involved on Sunday, there's every chance the game will be Bale's last in a Madrid shirt. Yet despite winning four Champions League titles, one La Liga and the Copa del Rey, the forward is unlikely to get a rapturous reception, as he's frequently received jeers from the home fans.

It will also be fascinating to see how many Madrid supporters actually show up for the final game of the campaign. Per The Spanish Football Podcast, they are clearly disillusioned with the current side:

In Betis they face a team who are also on the brink of a big summer, as they have failed to build on what was an excellent 2017-18. Their veteran midfielder Joaquin did hammer in this stunning strike last weekend though:

Given the indifferent form of both sides, it's difficult to predict how the match is set to go on Sunday.

Hopefully, both teams throw caution to the wind and play out a thrilling final-day affair. However, it's more likely we'll see a low tempo contest, with neither side pushing too hard for victory before a much-needed summer break.

Prediction: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Betis