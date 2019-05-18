The NBA's 10 Toughest Contract Decisions This Summer

1 of 9

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Al Horford won't decline his $30.1 million player option to sign a long-term max with the Boston Celtics or another team. One suitor might give him the full boat for a year or two, but he'll be 33 when next season tips off. He isn't getting a three- or four-year deal with an average annual value of $30-plus million.

Entering free agency would be more about securing a larger bag over the next few seasons. Something along the lines of a three-year, $60 million pact would help both him and Boston. He'd guarantee himself another $30 million or so in career earnings, and the Celtics could alleviate some of their luxury-tax concerns by shaving around $10 million off his 2019-20 cap hit.

This feels like an inevitable outcome if Horford wants to stick around. And it seems like he does. A league source told the Boston Herald's Steve Bulpett that Horford is open to taking "a more team-friendly number for next season if he can get two more years tacked on."

That reads like a win-win...if the Celtics run it back....which they may not.

No one knows what Kyrie Irving (player option) will do in free agency. Re-upping Horford makes too much sense if he stays. It would be less appealing, for both player and team, if Irving flees for Los Angeles, New York or somewhere else.

Boston might not lean into a full-tilt rebuild without its All-NBA floor general, but the team's timeline would shift. Keeping Horford on the books through his age-35 season wouldn't have the same pull as the Celtics recalibrate around Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, particularly with Gordon Hayward still a wild card.

Acquiring Anthony Davis would change everything. But Boston is far less likely to empty its war chest without Irving. A team built around Davis, Hayward, Horford and, if the Celtics are lucky, Brown might not be more than a pseudo-contender.



Opting in would allow Horford to hedge his bets. He could play out 2019-20 and re-evaluate the Celtics' position next summer. But he'd be 34 by that point. His market might not be the same.

So does he opt out and stay in Boston no matter what? Or give himself the flexibility of leaving if the Celtics' summer goes to crud? Do they even want to pay him for another three years if Irving flies the coop? Both sides have some soul-searching to do.