Red Sox News: Dustin Pedroia's Injury Rehab Delayed Because of Knee Soreness

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia in the dugout prior to a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia's rehab has been delayed due to knee soreness. 

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported the Red Sox view Pedroia's setback as "minor."

Pedroia has been on the injured list since April 18 due to a left knee issue. He appeared in only six games before the injury, going 2-for-20 while clearly not looking like himself.

"He was just sore," Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday when asked why Pedroia was scratched from a scheduled rehab start. "Most likely he'll fly in tonight. We'll see him tomorrow. And then we'll go from there. But I talked to him this morning. He doesn't feel it's something major. Just him being smart about it. He's not going to take any chances at this point."

Pedroia missed all but three games of the 2018 season after undergoing cartilage restoration surgery in October 2017. He's had a series of setbacks since that procedure while the Red Sox have moved on without him.

Boston is currently in third place in the AL East, so the team could use a boost. That said, the Sox won a World Series without Pedroia last season. As frustrating as it is for him, the team should be able to keep pushing on just fine in his absence.  

