Joel Embiid on Brett Brown Firing Rumors: 'I Just Thought It Was Bulls--t'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2019

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, right, talks to center Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

There have been rumors for much of the 2018-19 season surrounding the job security of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, but superstar center Joel Embiid is standing behind his coach.

"I just thought it was bulls--t," Embiid told reporters on Monday regarding the rumors, per Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice. "He has done a fantastic job."

"I don't think he should have anything to worry about," he added. "Amazing coach, better person and obviously I got a lot of love for him. If there was someone to blame, put it all on me."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    How Lakers Can Go from Laughingstock to Finals in a Year (No, Really)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    How Lakers Can Go from Laughingstock to Finals in a Year (No, Really)

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    Looking Ahead to the Top NBA Combine Storylines

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Looking Ahead to the Top NBA Combine Storylines

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Jimmy Butler's Most Likely Landing Spots in Free Agency

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Ranking Jimmy Butler's Most Likely Landing Spots in Free Agency

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Weakness Every Lottery Team Must Address

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Biggest Weakness Every Lottery Team Must Address

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report