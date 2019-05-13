Joel Embiid on Brett Brown Firing Rumors: 'I Just Thought It Was Bulls--t'

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

There have been rumors for much of the 2018-19 season surrounding the job security of Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown, but superstar center Joel Embiid is standing behind his coach.

"I just thought it was bulls--t," Embiid told reporters on Monday regarding the rumors, per Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice. "He has done a fantastic job."

"I don't think he should have anything to worry about," he added. "Amazing coach, better person and obviously I got a lot of love for him. If there was someone to blame, put it all on me."

