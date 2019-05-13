Anonymous Source Texts Stephen A. 'No Way in Hell' Kyrie Irving Joins Lakers

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The dream of a LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion in Los Angeles is apparently not happening.

"From what I'm told, it's not going to happen. I got a text message from folks close to Kyrie's family, within the hour, as we were teasing this subject. Quote: 'There is no way in Hell he's going to LA. I don't give a damn what anybody says, knock that down for us right now please. He ain't going to LA.' That's what they say," Stephen A. Smith relayed Monday on First Take.



"From everything that I've been hearing over the last few days, Kyrie Irving is heading to New York City. Kyrie Irving is heading to Madison Square Garden with Kevin Durant. People in his inner circle are trying to bring the Nets into the mix, but clearly New York is the destination."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst previously said it's become a possibility that James and Irving team up with the Lakers.

"I would’ve said that this is impossible for many months,” Windhorst said on ESPN radio. “But as time passes here and, as the possibility exists that Jason Kidd could be hired as the Lakers coach, I think the possibility of Kyrie and LeBron reuniting—that door, which was deadbolted, has been un-deadbolted and has now been cracked open," he said. "It might even be opening more by the day. And I say that just because I think it’s on Kyrie’s radar, it’s on Kyrie’s board. He has had discussions with people about playing for the Lakers.”

