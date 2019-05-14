Knicks Rumors: Zion or Anthony Davis? Rounding Up 2019 NBA Draft Lottery Buzz

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The New York Knicks endured a tough season, but brighter days could begin with the 2019 NBA draft lottery. New York will pick no lower than fifth overall, and they'll have a strong chance to land a franchise centerpiece.

By Tuesday evening, we'll know the full draft order and, perhaps more importantly, which team holds the first overall selection.

All 14 teams that did not make the playoffs have a shot at earning that first overall selection. However, the three teams with the worst regular-season records—Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns—have the best lottery odds at 14 percent.

The Knicks, who had a league-worst 17-65 record, would have had a 25 percent chance of getting the first overall pick in previous years, but a new lottery system was approved in 2017 and will be implemented this year.

Where the Knicks end up in the draft order will go a long way to determining their future—especially if they land the first pick. If New York does make the first selection, Duke's Zion Williamson becomes the obvious choice. He made Duke appointment viewing this past season, and he could help draw high-profile free agents to the franchise.

According to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, the chances are high that pending free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving both head to the Big Apple:

The question, of course, is whether Williamson is the right player to pair with the likes of Durant and Irving. He's obviously unproven in the NBA, and according to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks aren't sold on him becoming a legitimate NBA star.

"While the Knicks love Williamson's intangibles and electric talent, they also are hardly sure he will ever rise to the stratosphere of LeBron James—or [Anthony] Davis, who has become an inside and outside monster," Berman wrote.

If New York prefers to go in a veteran direction, Davis could be a player the Knicks are willing to trade the No. 1 pick for.

"I think if they win it, they flip it for Anthony Davis, almost immediately, if they know Durant and Kyrie are coming and they can figure out how to fit all three," The Ringer's Bill Simmons said on his podcast.

Davis has made it known that he would prefer to be traded away from New Orleans. He's likely to be the biggest name on the trade market this offseason, and the Knicks may already be the front-runners to land him.

According to Ian Begley of SNY.tv, the Pelicans are "quietly gathering intel" on Knicks forward Kevin Knox.

A package consisting of Knox, New York's lottery pick from last year, and perhaps another player or two could be hard for the Pelicans to turn down—especially with Davis wanting out and looking at an option year in 2020.

If the Knicks can acquire Davis, though, it would lead to another problem. While a trio of Davis, Durant and Irving would immediately make the Knicks a playoff team, it would push New York far past the luxury tax. It would be more feasible to acquire Davis and then add either Durant or Irving, but not both.

So, would New York prefer to have a proven duo in, say Durant and Davis, or a trio that involves the rookie Williamson. It's a question that the Knicks front office will ponder more heavily if and when it lands the No. 1 pick.