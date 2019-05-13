Premier League Promotion 2019: Odds, Picks for Championship Play-Offs Leg 2

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Aston Villa and Leeds United are primed to meet in the final of the Championship play-offs after carving out advantages from the first leg of their semi-final ties against West Bromwich Albion and Derby County, respectively.

Villa are 2-1 up against the Baggies ahead of Tuesday's return fixture at the Hawthorns. An away goal means West Brom can't be discounted, a fact oddsmakers seem acutely aware of, with little to choose between the Midlands rivals.

It's a different story for Leeds after Kemar Roofe's goal in Saturday's 1-0 win at Pride Park put the hosts in a strong position for Wednesday's match at Elland Road.

West Bromwich Albion vs. Aston Villa

Date: Tuesday, May 14



Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET



TV Info: Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: Sky Go ESPN+

Odds

WBA : 171-100

: 171-100 Villa: 7-4

Draw: 5-2

Leeds United vs. Derby County

Date: Wednesday, May 15

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: Sky Go, ESPN+

Odds

Leeds: 19-25

Derby: 41-10

Draw: 141-50

All odds, per Oddschecker.

Jack Grealish to Inspire Villa to the Final

West Brom have the advantage of an away goal, but Villa look stronger headed into this fixture. The return from injury of Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham proved decisive in the first leg, after the prolific striker scored the winner from the penalty spot.

The England international added to Conor Hourihane's goal, but it was Jack Grealish who proved to be Villa's true inspiration.

The gifted 23-year-old was at his creative best in helping Villa come back from a goal down:

Grealish's brand of flair and vision is allowed to boss Villa's forward play because of the protection he is afforded by rugged support in midfield:

If the England under-21 international is afforded similar time and space again, Villa will score and give a West Brom team lacking firepower too much to do.

The Baggies will be without 23-goal striker Dwight Gayle, who scored in the first leg before being sent off after receiving two yellow cards, one for time wasting and the other for a clash with Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer.

Leeds to Finish the Job Against the Rams

Leeds can pad their one-goal advantage and go through thanks to their ability to keep the ball away from Derby's dangerous loan stars.

The Rams produce some terrific football thanks to Liverpool winger Harry Wilson and Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount, yet earning possession is no easy task against Leeds.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa's team is adept at protecting the ball thanks to schemers such as Pablo Hernandez. The Spaniard's technique is key to the expressive game Bielsa expects.

Hernandez isn't the only forward-thinking ace in the Leeds midfield, though. There's also enterprising Poland international Mateusz Klich:

Wilson and Mount have netted 27 goals between them, but both struggled to impose themselves during the first leg. If Bielsa's pass-masters keep them quite again, Leeds will earn another close victory and a place at Wembley Stadium on May 27.