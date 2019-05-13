Premier League Promotion 2019: Odds, Picks for Championship Play-Offs Leg 2

Premier League Promotion 2019: Odds, Picks for Championship Play-Offs Leg 2May 13, 2019
Aston Villa and Leeds United are primed to meet in the final of the Championship play-offs after carving out advantages from the first leg of their semi-final ties against West Bromwich Albion and Derby County, respectively.
Villa are 2-1 up against the Baggies ahead of Tuesday's return fixture at the Hawthorns. An away goal means West Brom can't be discounted, a fact oddsmakers seem acutely aware of, with little to choose between the Midlands rivals.
It's a different story for Leeds after Kemar Roofe's goal in Saturday's 1-0 win at Pride Park put the hosts in a strong position for Wednesday's match at Elland Road.
West Bromwich Albion vs. Aston Villa
Date: Tuesday, May 14
Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET
TV Info: Sky Sports Football
Odds
- WBA: 171-100
- Villa: 7-4
- Draw: 5-2
Leeds United vs. Derby County
Date: Wednesday, May 15
Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/2:45 p.m. ET
TV Info: Sky Sports Football
Odds
- Leeds: 19-25
- Derby: 41-10
- Draw: 141-50
All odds, per Oddschecker.
Jack Grealish to Inspire Villa to the Final
West Brom have the advantage of an away goal, but Villa look stronger headed into this fixture. The return from injury of Chelsea loanee Tammy Abraham proved decisive in the first leg, after the prolific striker scored the winner from the penalty spot.
The England international added to Conor Hourihane's goal, but it was Jack Grealish who proved to be Villa's true inspiration.
The gifted 23-year-old was at his creative best in helping Villa come back from a goal down:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
⭐️ Man of the Match, @AVFCOfficial’s Jack Grealish 91 touches 2 shots, 1 on target Completed 62/69 passes 3 chances created Assist for 1st goal, fouled to win penalty for 2nd goal https://t.co/mjQScd4chP
Grealish's brand of flair and vision is allowed to boss Villa's forward play because of the protection he is afforded by rugged support in midfield:
bet365 @bet365
Glen Whelan - John McGinn - Jack Grealish Is there a better midfield in the Championship? https://t.co/hm7znnVmR2
If the England under-21 international is afforded similar time and space again, Villa will score and give a West Brom team lacking firepower too much to do.
The Baggies will be without 23-goal striker Dwight Gayle, who scored in the first leg before being sent off after receiving two yellow cards, one for time wasting and the other for a clash with Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer.
Leeds to Finish the Job Against the Rams
Leeds can pad their one-goal advantage and go through thanks to their ability to keep the ball away from Derby's dangerous loan stars.
The Rams produce some terrific football thanks to Liverpool winger Harry Wilson and Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount, yet earning possession is no easy task against Leeds.
Manager Marcelo Bielsa's team is adept at protecting the ball thanks to schemers such as Pablo Hernandez. The Spaniard's technique is key to the expressive game Bielsa expects.
Squawka Football @Squawka
Most assists in the 2018-19 Championship season: 🇩🇿 Said Benrahama (14) 🇦🇷 Emiliano Buendia (12) 🇵🇱 Kamil Grosicki (12) 🇪🇸 Pablo Hernandez (12) We should be seeing at least one of those players in the Premier League next season. 👀 https://t.co/9pjPJgHj54
Hernandez isn't the only forward-thinking ace in the Leeds midfield, though. There's also enterprising Poland international Mateusz Klich:
Sky Bet @SkyBet
Mateusz Klich is having an unbelievable season. ⚽️ x 10 🅰️ x 9 🙌 Up to double figures. "It could be 20 yards or 30 yards..!" 🎶 #LUFC https://t.co/2OBd558Oex
Wilson and Mount have netted 27 goals between them, but both struggled to impose themselves during the first leg. If Bielsa's pass-masters keep them quite again, Leeds will earn another close victory and a place at Wembley Stadium on May 27.
Hazard's Huge Hint at Leaving Chelsea