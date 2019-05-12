La Liga Results 2019: Table, Scores and Reaction After Final Week 37 Match

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barcelona restored a winning record after beating Getafe 2-0 at the Camp Nou on Sunday as they continue the recovery process following their dramatic UEFA Champions League semi-final exit on Tuesday.

Madrid's giants each dropped points in Week 37 as Zinedine Zidane's Real lost 3-1 at Real Sociedad and rivals Atletico drew 1-1 at home to Sevilla.

Los Blancos have won only three games in their last seven outings across all competitions, and Atleti are now without a win in three games after they were hammered 3-0 at Espanyol in their previous match:

Girona's relegation from Spain's top flight was all but confirmed after they lost 2-1 at home to Levante. Celta Vigo—who lost 3-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday—are the only team who could replace them in the bottom three in the final week.

Real Valladolid picked the right time to strike after beating Rayo Vallecano 2-1 away from home, meaning they can no longer be relegated.

Villarreal and Valencia were each triumphant at home and notched wins over Eibar and Alaves, respectively.

Week 37 Results

Athletic Bilbao 3-1 Celta Vigo

Leganes 0-2 Espanyol

Villarreal 1-0 Eibar

Valencia 3-1 Alaves

Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Real Valladolid

Girona 1-2 Levante

Real Betis 2-1 Huesca

Barcelona 2-0 Getafe

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Sevilla

Real Sociedad 3-1 Real Madrid

Recap

Barca have already wrapped up La Liga but have a Copa del Rey final against Valencia on May 24, and they continued their preparations with a convincing (if not flattering) 2-0 win over Getafe.

Arturo Vidal was in the right place to tuck home the breakthrough following a Lionel Messi free-kick after 40 minutes, but their second didn't come until the last phases of the game (a Mauro Arambarri own-goal).

There has been speculation of manager Ernesto Valverde's future following the 4-0 Champions League loss at Liverpool. Sportswriter Ben Hayward said some suggestions of the Camp Nou atmosphere were exaggerated:

Brahim Diaz found the opening goal at Anoeta, but Mikel Merino, Joseba Zaldua and Ander Barrenetxea each scored for the hosts to flip the script and leave Real with two losses in their last three games.

Merino brought the game level after 26 minutes, and Thibaut Courtois did well to keep the scoreline level before the interval after he saved a penalty from Willian Jose.

The Belgian came to his side's rescue after centre-back Jesus Vallejo was sent off, but Real eventually broke under the pressure of a one-man disadvantage. They were already assured of third place this season, but Sunday's result reinforced that Zidane's men don't deserve any higher.

The manager failed to include Gareth Bale in his squad for the trip to Sociedad, and his message after the result appeared to make it clear the Welshman could be free to leave, per AFP's Tom Allnutt:

Atletico are also assured of a second-place finish but dropped points at home to Sevilla in Week 37. Pablo Sarabia has been one of the latter side's heroes this season, and he levelled the score in Madrid after Koke put Los Rojiblancos ahead on the half-hour mark.

Their prospects aren't harmed, but one team affected by their recent miss is Girona. The club had much greater aspirations after finding form earlier this season, but manager Eusebio apologised after his team's relegation was all but sealed following a home loss to Levante, per The Spanish Football Podcast:

Ronaldo-owned Valladolid guaranteed their survival after Sergio Guardiola hit an 80th-minute winner at Vallecano, just minutes after Alvaro Medran cancelled out Enes Unal's early penalty opener.

Levante's win also lifted them up to 15th and out of the relegation chat, and Celta need only one point at home to Rayo on Saturday in order to send Girona down.