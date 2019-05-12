EPL 2019-20 Odds: Manchester City Favored for 3rd Straight Title over Liverpool

EPL 2019-20 Odds: Manchester City Favored for 3rd Straight Title over LiverpoolMay 12, 2019
Manchester City have been tipped as the early favourites to win a third consecutive Premier League crown in 2019-20 after securing back-to-back titles on Sunday.
Pep Guardiola's side beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 to finish the 2018-19 season one point ahead of Liverpool and win successive top-flight trophies for the first time in their history:
They're now -160 to successfully defend their title next season, while Liverpool (+250) are the only team predicted to even come close to the Citizens.
Despite finishing sixth this season and outside the UEFA Champions League qualification places, Manchester United are tipped as +1200 join-third favourites to win next season alongside Tottenham Hotspur.
Chelsea won the Premier League crown as recently as 2017 and are priced +1800 to reclaim the award next year. Arsenal—who haven't won the league since 2004—are +2000 to end that drought in their second season under manager Unai Emery.
2019-20 Premier League Odds
Manchester City: -160
Liverpool: +250
Tottenham Hotspur: +1200
Manchester United: +1200
Chelsea: +1800
Arsenal: +2000
Wolverhampton Wanderers: +15000
Leicester City: +20000
Everton:+25000
Any other team: +5000
Odds provided by Caesars.
