EPL 2019-20 Odds: Manchester City Favored for 3rd Straight Title over Liverpool

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistMay 12, 2019

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Manchester City have been tipped as the early favourites to win a third consecutive Premier League crown in 2019-20 after securing back-to-back titles on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 to finish the 2018-19 season one point ahead of Liverpool and win successive top-flight trophies for the first time in their history:

They're now -160 to successfully defend their title next season, while Liverpool (+250) are the only team predicted to even come close to the Citizens.

Despite finishing sixth this season and outside the UEFA Champions League qualification places, Manchester United are tipped as +1200 join-third favourites to win next season alongside Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea won the Premier League crown as recently as 2017 and are priced +1800 to reclaim the award next year. Arsenal—who haven't won the league since 2004—are +2000 to end that drought in their second season under manager Unai Emery.

    

2019-20 Premier League Odds

Manchester City: -160

Liverpool: +250

Tottenham Hotspur: +1200

Manchester United: +1200

Chelsea: +1800

Arsenal: +2000

Wolverhampton Wanderers: +15000

Leicester City: +20000

Everton:+25000

Any other team: +5000

Odds provided by Caesars.

        

